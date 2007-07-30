Córdova's References

C &EN gave extensive coverage to questions about the research publications of Armando C??rdova of Stockholm University and mentioned four papers in particular (March 12, page 35). I have not met C??rdova and I am familiar neither with the other three papers nor with the controversy surrounding them. I am, however, familiar with the fourth paper (Tetrahedron Lett. 2006, 47, 99) because I chose to highlight it (www.organic-chemistry.org/Highlights/2007/26February.shtm).
In this paper, Córdova reported that an inexpensive catalyst for the asymmetric epoxidation of an α,β-unsaturated aldehyde works as well as the more expensive catalyst previously reported by Karl Anker Jørgensen of Aarhus University, Denmark (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 6964). I had also highlighted that paper. In my opinion, Córdova appropriately referenced Jørgensen's work.
Douglass F. Taber
Newark, Del.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter