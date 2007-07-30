Dow Adds Cellulosics

Dow Chemical's new Dow Wolff Cellulosics business is expanding. The business, formed following Dow's recent acquisition of Bayer's Wolff Walsrode unit, plans to build a methylhydroxyethylcellulose plant, to open early in 2009, in Bitterfeld, Germany. The output is destined for construction markets. Other previously announced projects will add roughly 10,000 metric tons of various cellulosics. For example, capacity for Methocel cellulose ethers will be added in Stade, Germany, late this year and in Midland, Mich., early in 2008.
