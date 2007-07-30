Executive Compensation Information Available

Information from the American Chemical Society's 2005 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on chemistry.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Log in to chemistry.org (you must be registered, a process that takes about a minute) and click on the Member Information link located on the left side of the screen. This link will take you to a Member Information and Benefits page. At the top of the page you will see a link to "Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees"; scroll down and click on "Request 2005 Compensation Schedules." The Form 990 information is available there as an Adobe Acrobat PDF file.
