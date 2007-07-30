Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Key Step Found In Latex Allergy

Allergen dimerizes before allergic response is triggered

by Raychelle Burks
July 30, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: shutterstock
Credit: shutterstock

LATEX GLOVES are widely used in laboratories, but some wearers are allergic to them. It turns out that certain small molecules used in latex manufacturing become, in the finished products, irritants that can cause allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). Researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and Portland State University, in Oregon, now have elucidated the allergy-triggering mechanism of one of the worst of these allergens, 2-mercaptobenzothiazole, or MBT(Chem. Res. Toxicol., DOI: 10.1021/tx700139g). The findings may open new routes to preventing ACD.

MBT is used to accelerate polymerization during latex manufacture, and small amounts of the compound remain in finished products.

Compounds such as MBT are too small to provoke an allergic response on their own, but they can bind to proteins, and the resulting complexes can trigger allergy attacks. Such piggybacking allergens are called haptens, and the binding process is known as haptenation. A direct haptenation mechanism "only explains about 35-40% of the known chemical allergens," says Paul D. Siegel, a bioorganic chemistry team leader at NIOSH. MBT fell into the unexplained group.

Using MBT-containing latex glove material, common workplace chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, and human serum albumin (HSA), Siegel's team found that MBT can be oxidized by various agents to a disulfide-linked dimer. Allergy trouble starts with the dimer, which is reduced by HSA at a specific cysteine residue, Siegel says. This reduction breaks the dimer, liberating one MBT fragment and leaving the other bound to HSA through a disulfide bond.

Chemical and animal studies conducted by Siegel's team indicate that MBT alone is not enough to provoke an allergic response. He notes that data from his research also bolster the hypothesis that the formation of disulfide bonds during MBT's haptenation with body proteins is critical to eliciting ACD. These findings suggest that small, thiol-containing molecules have the potential to trigger allergic responses, Siegel says.

This work will be helpful to physicians and scientists investigating contact dermatitis, suggests physician Joseph F. Fowler Jr., president of the North American Contact Dermatitis Group.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting immune cells could relieve chronic pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Air Pollutants May Strengthen Allergens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanism Found For Isocyanate-Induced Asthma

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE