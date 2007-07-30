M&G Plans Big U.S. PET Plant

Italy's Mossi & Ghisolfi Group says it will build a polyethylene terephthalate plant at a yet-to-be-specified U.S. site. The plant would be the world's largest single-line facility, with a capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year, most of which would come on-line in the first half of 2009. It would use the same new technology that M&G deployed in a PET plant that opened in Brazil earlier this year. The company is also expanding existing plants in West Virginia and Mexico by a combined 200,000 metric tons.
