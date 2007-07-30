Merck Buys Heart Disease Company

Merck & Co. will shell out $350 million to acquire NovaCardia, a privately held firm focused on heart disease drugs. NovaCardia's lead product, KW-3902, is a vasodilator in Phase III trials in patients with congestive heart failure. Merck says the drug will complement its existing heart health franchise, which includes the hypertension drug Cozaar and the cholesterol drugs Zocor, Vytorin, and Zetia. San Diego-based NovaCardia plans to spin off a new company to support the clinical development of K201, a compound to treat atrial fibrillation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter