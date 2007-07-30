Nominations Sought For Molecular Design Award

The ACS North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2008 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure and/or applied chemistry. Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic/medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and/or molecular recognition.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee's achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee's important published works. Supporting letters are strongly encouraged.
Submit materials by Nov. 30 to Lawrence Williams, Rutgers University, Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, 610 Taylor Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854. The award is sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Novartis, Schering-Plough, and Rutgers University and is presented by the section every two years. The prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
