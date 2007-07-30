Nova Will Extract Ethane From Oil Sand

Nova Chemicals has signed a letter of intent with the energy company Williams to evaluate extracting ethane originating from the oil sands in northern Alberta. Under the agreement, Williams would modify an existing liquids extraction facility in Redwater, Alberta, which already yields propylene, to extract ethane and ethylene. The ethane would be piped to Nova's Joffre, Alberta, ethylene cracker, where Nova would be the first company to crack ethane extracted from the oil sands.
