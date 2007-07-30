PotashCorp Plans New Brunswick Project

PotashCorp will invest $1.6 billion in a new potash mine and an expanded potash mill in New Brunswick, Canada. Expected to take four years to complete, the project will add 2 million metric tons per year of potash capacity at an existing production complex. Combined with ongoing projects in Saskatchewan, the company says, its overall capacity for the fertilizer will increase from 10.7 million metric tons today to 14.9 million metric tons by 2011. PotashCorp notes that its New Brunswick facility is close to the Port of Saint John, which offers a shorter shipping time to Brazil and other Latin American countries than Saskatchewan does.
