Solvin Expands In Polyvinyl Chloride

SolVin, the European polyvinyl chloride joint venture of Solvay and BASF, will expand its plant in Belgium to 475,000 metric tons of annual PVC capacity by 2009, up from 400,000 metric tons today. The expansion follows a reorganization that included the closing of a SolVin plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, last year. "The vinyl market has changed drastically in recent years," notes Jean-Pierre Pleska, general manager of Solvay's vinyl unit. "The robust growth of the vinyl market offers significant business opportunities."
