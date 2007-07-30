Special Recognition

• Kenneth Wagener, Butler Professor of Polymer Chemistry at the University of Florida, Gainesville, is a recipient of an Alexander von Humboldt Research Award for U.S. Senior Scientists. The award, given by the Humboldt Foundation, in Bonn, Germany, recognizes past accomplishments in research and teaching and fosters future collaboration with colleagues in Germany.
• Sir John Meurig Thomas, emeritus professor at the Davy Faraday Research Laboratory of the Royal Institution of Great Britain, received the International Precious Metals Institute's 2007 Junichiro Tanaka Distinguished Achievement Award for his pioneering contributions to the field of heterogeneous catalysis using precious metals.
• U.S. paint manufacturer SherwinWilliams has named the recipients of its inaugural Percy Neyman Award, which honors the company's first chemist, Percy Neyman. The award, which will be given annually to Sherwin-Williams employees, recognizes activities and behaviors that drive technical discovery and achievement. The winners are Charlie Simpson, Wai-Kwong Ho, John Jasper, Randy Chamberlain, Ken Walker, and Jennifer Hanzlicek.
• Peter G. Pape, of Peter G. Pape Consulting, was named an honored service member by the Society of Plastics Engineers for his outstanding service to the society. Before starting his own business, Pape worked at Dow Corning for 34 years, specializing in silane coupling agent technology and its applications.
• Richard (Dick) A. Peacock, president of PVS-Nolwood Chemicals, in Detroit, is the recipient of the Chemical Educational Foundation's Vanguard Award for his leadership on behalf of the chemical industry.
