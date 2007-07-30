Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

A Staffer Looks Back

July 30, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As a long-time staff member of the ACS Meetings Department (1965-89), I read the article on Meetings & Expositions with great interest (C&EN, June 4, page 45). The article states that the Committee on Meetings & Expositions (M&E) was created in 1971 "to deal with the rising number of participants at national and regional meetings." That statement is somewhat misleading.

If my memory serves me correctly, in 1971 the former Committee on Meetings & Divisional Activities was renamed M&E to reflect the acquisition of the expositions by ACS from the Chicago and Philadelphia Sections, which had been sponsoring them in connection with the triennial fall national meetings held in Chicago and Atlantic City. For many years, the fall national meetings rotated between those two cities and New York City, which were the only three cities large enough to provide the necessary number of concurrent meeting rooms. (Incidentally, the 1965 registration fee for members was $8.00, and hotel rooms were $11 per night!)

A separate Office of Divisional Activities had been established, together with a related Council Committee on Divisional Activities (DAC). From 1974 to 1985, I was the office manager and staff liaison to that committee. In 1985, I became head of the Department of Meetings, Expositions, Divisional Activities & Travel. Subsequently, expositions and travel were separated from the department.

Carry on, DAC and M&E! Keep up the good work.

Barbara Hodsdon Ullyot
Annapolis, Md.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Committee short reports available online
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scenes From The ACS Meeting In San Diego

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE