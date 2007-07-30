Tate & Lyle Invests In Marine Biotech

Tate & Lyle Ventures, a fund of the food and industrial ingredients manufacturer, is a member of a consortium investing in Aquapharm Biodiscovery, a Scottish firm developing natural products from marine microbes found off the U.K. coastline. Other firms contributing to the $8.2 million investment include Aescap Venture, Scottish Enterprise, Nesta Investments, and Argyll & the Islands Enterprise. Aquapharm says it has developed a range of new chemical entities, including antibiotics, biocatalytic enzymes, and cosmeceutical compounds, from marine microorganisms.
