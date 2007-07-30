Thermo Fisher Buys Indian Lab Supplier

Thermo Fisher Scientific will acquire Qualigens Fine Chemicals, an Indian division of GlaxoSmithKline that Thermo calls India's largest laboratory chemical manufacturer and supplier. Qualigens had sales last year of about $24 million and has about 150 employees across the country. Thermo Fisher CEO Marijn E. Dekkers says the deal will allow his company to "accelerate our growth in a country where science and industry are moving forward at an exciting pace."
