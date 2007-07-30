Withdrawal Of DDT

I appreciate your candid editorials in C&EN. I had never heard the absurd idea that pulling DDT out of the environment caused the deaths of 90 million people (C&EN, June 4, page 5). I've been in Oklahoma. There are a lot of good people there, and it is hard for me to imagine just what mind-set would be required to vote for a guy like Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.). Nevertheless, keep up the good work, but watch your back!
Jim Fee
La Jolla, Calif.
