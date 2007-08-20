Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

2007 and 2008 Rylander Award Winners Announced

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Hartwig
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Marsland/Yale
Credit: Michael Marsland/Yale

The 2007 and 2008 Paul N. Rylander Award winners, respectively, are Brian R. James of the University of British Columbia and John F. Hartwig, Kenneth J. Rinehart Jr. Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

James
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elizabeth Varty/UBC
Credit: Elizabeth Varty/UBC

James has made seminal contributions, over a period of 45 years, to homogeneous catalysis by transition-metal complexes, especially those of platinum metals. His research interests have focused mainly on activation of small molecules in their interactions with organic substrates. He was the first to report on the use of Ru complexes with chiral phosphines and sulfoxides as precursors for catalytic asymmetric hydrogenation.

Hartwig's group has developed a series of catalytic reactions for organic synthesis, including palladium-catalyzed aminations of haloarenes, palladium-catalyzed α-arylation of carbonyl compounds, hydroaminations of vinylarenes and dienes, iridium-catalyzed enantioselective allylations of amines and alcohols, and the terminal functionalizations of alkanes.

The Rylander Award is given by the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society to individuals who have made significant contributions to the use of catalysis in organic reactions. The winners will receive their awards during the 22nd Conference of the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society in April 2008 in Richmond, Va.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalysis Lectureship To John Hartwig
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stone Award To Dan Reger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RSC Catalysis Award To Thomas Colacot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE