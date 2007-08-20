Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

21st-Century ACS Governance

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The report of the ACS Governance Review Task Force was very disappointing (C&EN, June 25, page 53).

Why is ACS still worrying about what credentials a prospective member needs? Why not simply accept any graduate with a B.S. or equivalent who subscribes to the goals of the society and agrees to support them? It's a professional society, not an honorary or license-granting body, and membership does not convey certification of professional competence or personal rectitude. I looked at what is needed to join the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Physical Society, the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, and the Materials Research Society, all comparable respected professional groups. The most onerous requirement is a degree in one of the many fields supported by IEEE. The others simply don't care. Have they been harmed as a result? Enough has been invested in this issue. Stop agonizing and just do it.

The task force feared to face the elephant in the living room and declined to change the size of the ACS Council "to avoid diminishing opportunities for members to volunteer productively." Is that the best argument they have? The council is as big as the U.S. House of Representatives, which represents 300 million people! How can such a large body not be unwieldy and unnecessarily expensive (meeting attendance subsidies)? A few years ago, the Royal Society of Chemistry downsized its governing body from 90 to 18. Scaling for population would give ACS about 100 councilors. Why not downsize and have sections represented according to population?

I am not so naïve as to expect that it will be easy to get councilors to vote themselves out of a job. So make them emeritus or grandfather them in some other way. Term limits are not enough. We live in a complex world; ACS must be more efficient and nimble. It's time to face reality and move into the 21st century.

Edwin A. Chandross
Murray Hill, N.J.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: D. Richard Cobb
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For director-at-large: D. Richard Cobb
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For President-Elect: G. Bryan Balazs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE