ACS 2008 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2008. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2008. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 8, 2008, in conjunction with the 235th ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Prentice Hall, Dorothy L. Gabel, Indiana University.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by ACS, James A. McCammon, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Susan D. Richardson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Adam Heller, University of Texas, Austin.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by SynQuest Laboratories and Honeywell, Dennis P. Curran, University of Pittsburgh.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Masakatsu Shibasaki, University of Tokyo.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Susan V. Olesik, Ohio State University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Esther M. Conwell, University of Rochester.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation, John T. Gupton, University of Richmond.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Scott R. Culler and Stanley Collins, 3M.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Robert Mark Wightman, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, P. Anne Hiltner, Case Western Reserve University.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Frantisek Svec, University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Lee R. White, Carnegie Mellon University.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management, Timothy J. Wallington, Ford Motor Co.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Kenneth N. Raymond, University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Gerard F. R. Parkin, Columbia University.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, James E. McGrath, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Rustem F. Ismagilov, University of Chicago.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Allan S. Myerson, Illinois Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Thomas E. Mallouk, Pennsylvania State University.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by IBM, William A. Goddard III, California Institute of Technology.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, Thomas L. Netzel, Georgia State University.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by ACS, Francisco Zaera, University of California, Riverside.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic & Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred Bader, Lawrence Que Jr., University of Minnesota.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Endowment, Joanna Aizenberg, Harvard University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Eric N. Jacobsen, Harvard University.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline, Magid Abou-Gharbia, Wyeth Research.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, James F. Stoddart, University of California, Los Angeles.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Jeffrey W. Bode, University of California, Santa Barbara; Cynthia J. Burrows, University of Utah; Dieter Enders, RWTH Aachen University, Institute Fuer Organische Chemie, Germany; Tamio Hayashi, Kyoto University, Japan; Linda C. Hsieh-Wilson, California Institute of Technology; Colin P. Nuckolls, Columbia University; Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan; Thomas S. Scanlan, Oregon Health & Science University; Mukund P. Sibi, North Dakota State University; and Daniel A. Singleton, Texas A&M University.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Richard Goodman, Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, N.Y.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, F. Dean Toste, University of California, Berkeley.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, John D. Corbett, Iowa State University.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Michael L. Klein, University of Pennsylvania.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Catherine C. Fenselau, University of Maryland.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Elizabeth C. Theil, Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Harold McGee, "Curious Cook."

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, David G. I. Kingston, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Pablo G. Debenedetti, Princeton University.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, William F. DeGrado, University of Pennsylvania.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning Corp., T. Don Tilley, University of California, Berkeley.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by GE Global Research, Daniel M. Neumark, University of California, Berkeley.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Georges Belfort, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Rebbecca Anne Nelson (student), University of California, Los Angeles, with David Eisenberg (preceptor), University of California, Los Angeles.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Dennis A. Dougherty, California Institute of Technology.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment Fund, Israel E. Wachs, Lehigh University.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Rohm and Haas Co., Richard N. Zare, Stanford University.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Gabor Somorjai, University of California, Berkeley.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry, Romualdo T. deSouza, Indiana University.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Avelino Corma Canos, Instituto de Technologia QuÍmica, UPV-CSIC, Spain.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by ACS, Jack H. Freed, Cornell University.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Graham R. Fleming, University of California, Berkeley.