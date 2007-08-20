Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CDC Charged With Ethics Violations

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two Centers for Disease Control & Prevention ethics committees have received a formal complaint alleging unethical activities by the agency's director and the director of the Oral Health Division concerning the health effects of fluoride exposure. The charges were presented on Aug. 9 by Daniel G. Stockin of the Lillie Center, a private public health training firm in Ellijay, Ga. The complaint questions why CDC's own data on disproportionate harm to minority groups from ingested fluoride are not being communicated to these groups. For example, the rate of moderate-to-severe dental fluorosis in Mexican-Americans is 5%, whereas it is only 2% in whites. The complaint also alleges that the actions of Oral Health Division Director William Maas and CDC Director Julie Gerberding are "serious and egregious" in not disseminating findings of the National Research Council report on fluoride. That report concludes that kidney patients, diabetics, and infants are especially susceptible to harm from fluoride exposure, mostly from fluoridated water. Also on Aug. 9, more than 600 medical, dental, and other professionals released a statement claiming fluoridation of water supplies is ineffective and asking Congress to stop water fluoridation until hearings are conducted.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Group sues US EPA for hiding risk information
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoride Levels In Water Lowered
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Sued Over Mercury In Dental Fillings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE