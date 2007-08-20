Celanese Sells Pampa Facility

Babcock & Brown has purchased Celanese's Pampa, Texas, acetic acid and acetic anhydride production facility for an undisclosed sum. Babcock & Brown, an investment and advisory firm, plans to develop the facility for commercial power generation. Celanese and Babcock & Brown will coexist on the site for a period of time while Celanese's chemical operations continue there until at least early 2009. Celanese has about 250 employees at the unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter