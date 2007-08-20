China To Inspect All Food Exports

At a hastily called news conference on Aug. 15, an official with the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said China is planning to require that all food exports be inspected before they leave the country. Embassy spokesman Zhao Baoqing said China "will intensify food safety supervision and punish all those responsible for supplying tainted food." The announcement was a response to several instances of contaminated food from China found in the U.S. during the past several months. One box in each food export shipment will be checked, and a government seal will be placed on each shipment, he said. Zhao stressed, however, that food safety and product quality are international problems. "No country's products are immune to problems. The vast majority of Chinese exports to the U.S. are of high quality," he said. Statistics show that more than 99% of food and drug exports to the U.S. are safe, he noted. Zhao also said Chinese officials are meeting with officials at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to develop measures to ensure that toys from China do not contain lead and other hazardous materials.