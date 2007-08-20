Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

China To Inspect All Food Exports

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

At a hastily called news conference on Aug. 15, an official with the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said China is planning to require that all food exports be inspected before they leave the country. Embassy spokesman Zhao Baoqing said China "will intensify food safety supervision and punish all those responsible for supplying tainted food." The announcement was a response to several instances of contaminated food from China found in the U.S. during the past several months. One box in each food export shipment will be checked, and a government seal will be placed on each shipment, he said. Zhao stressed, however, that food safety and product quality are international problems. "No country's products are immune to problems. The vast majority of Chinese exports to the U.S. are of high quality," he said. Statistics show that more than 99% of food and drug exports to the U.S. are safe, he noted. Zhao also said Chinese officials are meeting with officials at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to develop measures to ensure that toys from China do not contain lead and other hazardous materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China plans another crackdown on chemical plant safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China increases the pressure on chemical producers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Upgrades Drug Safety Agency

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE