Erco Plans Switch To Membrane Process

Erco Worldwide will convert its Port Edwards, Wis., chlor-alkali plant from mercury-based technology to membrane technology at a cost of $95 million. The project will expand capacity by 30%, the firm says, and extend the life of the facility. Erco calls the plant the third-largest North American producer of potassium-based chlor-alkali products. The environmental group Oceana applauds Erco's move and is calling on operators of the four remaining mercury-based chlor-alkali plants in the U.S. to make a similar switch.
