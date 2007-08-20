GM, A123Systems Join For Batteries

General Motors and A123Systems have agreed to work together to develop A123's lithium-ion batteries for use in planned GM electric plug-in and fuel-cell vehicles. The partners hope to perfect batteries capable of storing enough energy to take commuters 40 miles before a backup fuel cell or conventional engine kicks in. In June, GM awarded a lithium-ion battery development contract to LG Chem subsidiary Compact Power. "We're confident one or both of these companies' solutions will meet our battery requirements," says Denise Gray, GM director of hybrid energy storage devices.
