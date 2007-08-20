Investors Back Cellulosic Ethanol

University of Massachusetts spin-off SunEthanol has attracted investments from ethanol maker VeraSun Energy and a number of venture capitalists to help it commercialize its Q Microbe. SunEthanol says the microbe, discovered in soil in New England by microbiology professor Susan B. Leschine, reduces the number of steps required to produce ethanol from biomass. VeraSun, a maker of corn-based ethanol, says it wants to be sure it has a position in cellulose-based ethanol if it becomes economically viable. Other investors in SunEthanol include Battery Ventures, Long River Ventures, and AST Capital.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter