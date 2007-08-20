Malcolm E. Pruitt Award goes to Herbert S. Eleuterio

Herbert S. Eleuterio, a retired DuPont chemist and now visiting professor of engineering at the National University of Singapore and the Center for Management of Innovation & Technopreneurship, is the winner of the Malcolm E. Pruitt Award of the Council for Chemical Research for his work in science education.
The award, the highest given by the council, is presented to a chemist who has contributed to the advancement of chemistry-related sciences and engineering through collaboration with industry, academia, and government. Eleuterio is credited with conducting early research on olefin metathesis, which later helped Richard R. Schrock, Robert H. Grubbs, and Yves Chauvin win the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Besides his research achievements, Eleuterio helped establish a science education center in South Carolina, where DuPont managed a nuclear facility for the Department of Energy. The award includes a $5,000 grant, which Eleuterio gave to the Delaware Foundation for Math & Science Education.
