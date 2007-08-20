Advertisement

Environment

Malcolm E. Pruitt Award goes to Herbert S. Eleuterio

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Herbert S. Eleuterio, a retired DuPont chemist and now visiting professor of engineering at the National University of Singapore and the Center for Management of Innovation & Technopreneurship, is the winner of the Malcolm E. Pruitt Award of the Council for Chemical Research for his work in science education.

The award, the highest given by the council, is presented to a chemist who has contributed to the advancement of chemistry-related sciences and engineering through collaboration with industry, academia, and government. Eleuterio is credited with conducting early research on olefin metathesis, which later helped Richard R. Schrock, Robert H. Grubbs, and Yves Chauvin win the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Besides his research achievements, Eleuterio helped establish a science education center in South Carolina, where DuPont managed a nuclear facility for the Department of Energy. The award includes a $5,000 grant, which Eleuterio gave to the Delaware Foundation for Math & Science Education.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

