Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanocomposite paper device stores energy

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Carbon nanotubes, cellulose, and a room-temperature ionic liquid have been combined to create a nanocomposite paper that functions as a thin, lightweight, flexible energy-storage device (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2007, 104, 13574). "The paper can be rolled up, twisted, or bent to any curvature and is completely recoverable," say Victor L. Pushparaj and colleagues at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y. The nanotubes, nanoporous cellulose, and imidazolium-based ionic liquid serve as the electrodes, separator, and electrolyte, respectively, in an integrated nanocomposite layer. These layers can be stacked to create batteries, supercapacitors, and hybrids of these two types of devices. The researchers note that the discharge capacity and performance they observe "compare well" with figures reported for other flexible energy-storage devices. And, they add, their supercapacitors can provide a quick burst of energy over a much wider temperature range than commercial supercapacitors. The team has yet to develop a way to inexpensively mass-produce the devices, which might be used in smart cards, displays, and implantable medical devices.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE