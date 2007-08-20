Advertisement

Policy

New Chemistry Journals Emerge

Nature Chemistry, ACS Nano, and ChemSusChem are unveiled

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Dynamic Field
[+]Enlarge
Credit: for ChemSusChem: Wiley-VCH, for ACS Nano: ACS
Covers of two of the three announced journals.
Credit: for ChemSusChem: Wiley-VCH, for ACS Nano: ACS
Covers of two of the three announced journals.

Chemistry publishing is flourishing, as evidenced by the proliferation of journals dedicated to the topic.

The American Chemical Society this week published the inaugural issue of ACS Nano. Paul S. Weiss, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Physics at Pennsylvania State University, is editor-in-chief of the interdisciplinary monthly journal. ACS Nano includes comprehensive peer-reviewed articles and reviews, as well as perspectives and conversations with leaders in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Wiley-VCH and the Italian and German chemical societies will begin publishing ChemSusChem early next year. The monthly journal will focus on research at the interface of chemistry and sustainability science. Peter Gölitz, editor-in-chief of Wiley-VCH???s Angewandte Chemie, will helm the new journal.

Nature Publishing Group (NPG) plans to launch Nature Chemistry in the first quarter of 2009, says Philip Campbell, editor-in-chief of Nature. The new monthly journal will publish research, review, and perspective articles; highlights of the latest research; and News and Views, which are analyses examining the wider implications of research, he adds.

In its announcement about Nature Chemistry, NPG said the publication "marks a significant new expansion into chemistry publishing." Librarians have sometimes criticized the publisher for launching many journals. But Campbell says: "We have repeatedly found that scientists welcome the arrival of a Nature journal in their discipline, given our track record for leading the citation rankings and also achieving a strong profile beyond the ranks of researchers. Demand for our publications from libraries is also strong. We have enough enthusiastic feedback already to expect that Nature Chemistry will be a popular journal."

Brian D. Crawford, president of the ACS Publications Division, notes that "every competitor in the scientific publishing marketplace introduces innovations that challenge other publishers to improve their products." But he adds that "there are already several high-quality journals that feature innovative and impactful chemistry research. So Nature???s rationale in launching another general chemistry title is not yet clear, apart from their commercial interests."

Chemical & Engineering News
