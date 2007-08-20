Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Pasarow Award goes to Tony Hunter

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Tony Hunter, a professor in the Molecular & Cell Biology Laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, Calif., is the recipient of the 2006 Robert J. & Claire Pasarow Award in Cancer Research. Hunter's discovery of a chemical switch that turns healthy cells into cancer cells paved the way for the development of several cancer therapies, including the drugs Gleevec, Iressa, and Tarceva.

The $50,000 prize, presented by the Robert J. & Claire Pasarow Foundation, recognizes distinguished accomplishments in basic and/or clinical research while increasing public awareness of vital areas of investigation.

Two other researchers also received Pasarow Awards. They are Daniel Steinberg, professor and endowed chair at the University of California, San Diego, for cardiovascular research, and Huda Y. Zoghbi, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, for research in neuropsychiatry.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

