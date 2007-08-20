Pfizer And Icagen Form Pain Pact

Icagen and Pfizer will collaborate to discover and develop compounds targeting three ion channels that are critical to the generation of electrical signals in nerve fibers that modulate pain. Pfizer will provide $38 million in funding during the first two years of the program, a figure that includes a $12 million up-front fee and a $15 million equity investment in Icagen. Icagen, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., believes that "at least three unique products" could emerge from the pact.
