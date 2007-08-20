Rohm And Haas Boosts Display Materials

Rohm and Haas will spend $190 million to acquire a 51% stake in the display materials business of SKC, a South Korean producer of propylene oxide, polyester films, and display chemicals. Employing 600 people, the business consists mostly of plants and technical centers in South Korea, Taiwan, and China that produce films for light diffusers, optical protection, and touch panels and that make color filters for plasma and liquid-crystal displays. Rohm and Haas expects the venture to record annual sales of $300 million. Earlier this year, the U.S. firm spent about $40 million to buy Kodak's light-management films business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter