Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Special Recognition

August 20, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Jason Rolland is the recipient of the 2007 National Starch & Chemical Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry for his research on novel applications for perfluoropolyethers in nanotechnology. Rolland received a Ph.D. in 2005 from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, under the direction of Joseph M. DeSimone. Rolland will receive the award during a Division of Polymer Chemistry symposium at the ACS national meeting in Boston.

Katherine A. Bakeev, a principal scientist at GlaxoSmithKline, will receive the 2007 Craver Award in Applied Vibrational Spectroscopy for her work in near-infrared spectroscopy and chemometrics. Bakeev is developing methods for process analysis from lab to manufacturing scale. The award is given annually by the Coblenz Society to recognize molecular spectroscopists under the age of 45 who have made significant contributions in applied vibrational spectroscopy. The award is named for spectroscopist Clara D. Craver in recognition of her pioneering efforts in promoting the practice of infrared vibrational spectroscopy. The prize consists of a plaque and a $2,000 honorarium.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jamil Baghdachi Wins Tess Award In Coatings
Spectroscopy Awards Available
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Graham Cooks Named Cotton Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE