Special Recognition

• Jason Rolland is the recipient of the 2007 National Starch & Chemical Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry for his research on novel applications for perfluoropolyethers in nanotechnology. Rolland received a Ph.D. in 2005 from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, under the direction of Joseph M. DeSimone. Rolland will receive the award during a Division of Polymer Chemistry symposium at the ACS national meeting in Boston.
• Katherine A. Bakeev, a principal scientist at GlaxoSmithKline, will receive the 2007 Craver Award in Applied Vibrational Spectroscopy for her work in near-infrared spectroscopy and chemometrics. Bakeev is developing methods for process analysis from lab to manufacturing scale. The award is given annually by the Coblenz Society to recognize molecular spectroscopists under the age of 45 who have made significant contributions in applied vibrational spectroscopy. The award is named for spectroscopist Clara D. Craver in recognition of her pioneering efforts in promoting the practice of infrared vibrational spectroscopy. The prize consists of a plaque and a $2,000 honorarium.
