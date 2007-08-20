Symyx Will Acquire MDL

Lab instrumentation and software developer Symyx Technologies will pay $123 million to purchase much of MDL Information Systems from Elsevier, the scientific publisher. MDL provides database, informatics, and R&D software for 1,000 customers in the life sciences, chemical, and energy industries. The acquisition will add to a business mix at Symyx that includes research services, electronic laboratory notebooks, lab instrumentation systems, and supporting software. "These complementary offerings address a growing market trend, as R&D methods across all industries are undergoing dramatic change," says Symyx CEO Isy Goldwasser. Elsevier will retain the scientific-content-related assets of MDL, including the CrossFire Beilstein, PharmaPendium, and Patent Chemistry databases. Symyx expects to maintain a relationship with Elsevier to support customers. For example, the CrossFire Beilstein database will continue to be available through MDL DiscoveryGate, a Web-based search service.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter