Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Focuses On Biotech For Health In Boston

Many events were recorded and are available online

by Linda Raber
August 27, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

"BIOTECHNOLOGY for Health & Wellness" was the theme of the 234th ACS National Meeting & Exposition held in Boston. More than half of the ACS technical divisions cooperated to present 50 symposia in support of this theme.

Under this banner was the meeting's kickoff, a presidential session titled "Material Innovations: From Nanotech to Biotech & Beyond." This program, which will be podcast at www.acspresident.org, featured forward-looking presentations from superstars in the fields of chemistry and materials. It was a standing-room-only event.

Other thematic programming included "The Chemistry of Systems Biology," organized by Les McQuire of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, and "Nutritional Genomics," headed up by John Finley of Louisiana State University.

It was a big meeting. Altogether, ACS in Boston attracted 15,344 registrants. Of these, 8,792 were regular registrants, 3,518 were students, 1,676 were exhibitors, 784 registered for the exposition only, and 574 were registered as guests. The exposition of scientific equipment and software attracted 324 exhibitors in 509 booths and included 16 workshops. In total, 9,560 papers were presented in 844 half-day oral sessions and 97 poster sessions.

The Division of Analytical Chemistry and C&EN presented the first Analytical Pavilion, which brought instrumentation manufacturers, users, and leaders in pharma together at the expo to share the latest information on analytical tools. A podcast of the pharma representatives' presentations is at www.cen-online.org/boston07/ and will remain there for 30 days.

Also at the meeting, ACS named 22 Heroes of Chemistry for creating new drugs or other products and inventing environmentally friendly and more effective technologies. The chemists were members of multidisciplinary teams from Chevron Phillips Chemical; DuPont, with partners Genencor International and Tate & Lyle; ExxonMobil Research & Engineering; Novartis; and Pfizer.

The ninth annual ChemLuminary Awards celebrated volunteer service to ACS by divisions and local sections. Twelve ACS committees presented 40 awards to six technical divisions and 27 local sections. Morton Z. Hoffman, winner of the 2007 ACS Award for Volunteer Service, delivered an inspiring and poetic keynote address, titled "The Time of Your Life."

Also at the meeting, the ACS Board of Directors approved funding for a pilot state government affairs program built upon the successes of ACS activities at the federal level—particularly in K-12 education. This action comes in the wake of President George W. Bush's recent signing of the America Creating Opportunities To Meaningfully Promote Excellence in Technology, Education & Science Act (America Competes Act), which ACS promoted strongly.

Specifically, the America Competes Act authorizes $43.3 billion to foster U.S. research and science education. Much of the funding will be used for science education, which is controlled at the state level.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Eli Lilly hosts 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers
BMGT announces Nexus Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE