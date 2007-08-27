Advertisement

Environment

AIC Gives Chemical Pioneer Awards, Seeks Nominees

August 27, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 35
THREE RESEARCHERS have received Chemical Pioneer Awards from the American Institute of Chemists (AIC).

Magid Abou-Gharbia, senior vice president and head of chemical and screening sciences at Wyeth, was honored for his medicinal chemistry research in areas such as depression, allergies, and nervous system and cardiovascular disorders, which has resulted in discoveries that led to effective treatments.

Yuk-Ming Dennis Lo, Li Ka Shing Professor of Medicine and professor of chemical pathology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, received the award for work showing that fetal DNA detected in a mother's blood can determine gender and genetically inherited defects as early as five weeks after conception.

Alan G. Marshall, Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor and director of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University, was chosen as the third recipient. Marshall co-invented and has led development and applications of Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometry.

AIC is soliciting nominations for 2008 Chemical Pioneer Awards as well as for its 2008 Gold Medal Award, which honors a person who has exemplified the highest traits as a chemical scientist and as an exemplary citizen. Submissions should consist of a nominating letter with the individual's r??sum?? and two letters of support. Send materials by Nov. 17 to AIC at 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. For more information, contact E. Gerald Meyer at (307) 766-5445 or egmeyer@uwyo.edu.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

