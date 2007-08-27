Abraxis Acquires Drug From Scripps

Abraxis BioScience has licensed a potential cancer drug from Scripps Research Institute for an undisclosed sum. Abraxis will evaluate the therapeutic potential of the epothilone agent in combination with its "nab" technology, which uses human protein albumin to carry an anticancer drug to its target. The company claims the delivery method allows high concentrations of the drug to reach tumors while reducing side effects associated with solvent-based delivery systems. Abraxis also gains the rights to 11 other potential drug candidates, one of which could be chosen for clinical development.
