Rick McCullough has been promoted to vice president of research at Carnegie Mellon University, effective Sept. 1. In this newly created position, McCullough will nurture interdisciplinary research initiatives; oversee sponsored research, technology commercialization, and a number of cross-college research centers; and help obtain funding. He has been dean of the Mellon College of Science since 2001. A professor of chemistry, McCullough founded Plextronics, which develops active-layer technology for printed electronics devices, in 2002.
Nicholas R. Natale has been named professor of medicinal chemistry in the department of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Montana, Missoula. He will also work within the university's Center for Biological Structure & Dynamics and its National Institutes of Health Center for Structural & Functional Neuroscience.
J. Fraser Stoddart, a pioneer in nanoscience and organic chemistry, is joining the Northwestern University faculty as Board of Trustees Professor of Chemistry. Stoddart, the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanosystems Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the California NanoSystems Institute, is a leader??in the construction of molecular switches and machines on the nanoscale level. He will bring a research group of about 25 people to Northwestern. Some will join him in September; others will arrive by January. Stoddart will direct Northwestern's new Center for the Chemistry of Integrated Systems.
Esther S. Takeuchi is joining the faculty of the State University of New York, Buffalo, School of Engineering & Applied Sciences as a full professor, effective Sept. 1. She will have joint appointments in the department of chemical and biological engineering and the department of electrical engineering. She comes from medical implant component maker Greatbatch, where she developed battery technology.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter