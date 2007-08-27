Arch Pharmalabs Buys Watsol Organics

Arch Pharmalabs, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates based in Mumbai, has acquired Watsol Organics, a maker of pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals near Hyderabad, India, for $7.3 million. Arch Chairman Ajit A. Kamath says the acquisition will give his company access to key raw materials and intermediates for the manufacture of isoxazole side chains for penicillin. Watsol's plant has 21 reactors with a total capacity of 44,000 L.
