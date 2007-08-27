Associations

Paul C. DeLeo has joined the Soap & Detergent Association as director of environmental safety. He had been a consumer safety officer for the Food & Drug Administration, managing the evaluation of the safety of new food and color additives.
Daniel J. Moss has been appointed manager of government relations at the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association. Previously, he had been a director of research at Numark Associates, an energy and environmental consulting firm.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
