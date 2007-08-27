Bayer Tackles AG Training in India

Bayer CropScience will establish a vocational training center in Hyderabad, India, with the mission of teaching underprivileged children and teens agricultural skills. At a ceremony in Hyderabad, Bayer CropScience Chairman Friedrich Berschauer and D. N. Rao, general secretary of Vignana Jyothi, a rural development organization, signed a memorandum of understanding to found the center. The Hyderabad project is part of a larger Bayer initiative, begun in 2003, that has established 19 schools for children without any formal education.
