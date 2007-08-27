Chemical Prices Are Up Once More

U.S. chemical prices rose in July for the sixth month in a row, according to data from the Labor Department. The producer price index for all chemicals increased 0.9% from the previous month and 4.5% from July 2006 to 217.6 (1982 = 100), the government reports. Prices for basic chemicals also improved with the price index reaching 233.3, a 1.7% jump from June and a 6.3% rise from the comparable month last year.
