I just read Rudy Baum's editorial about this year's U.S. Chemistry Olympiad team (C&EN, June 25, page 3).
Your readers might like to know that one of the four representatives for the U.S., Sophia Ismailov, who represents West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in West Windsor, N.J., emigrated from Russia (then the U.S.S.R.) when she was about two years old. She's now gone back to the country of her birth for the first time, representing the country of which she is now a citizen.
Mark Galley
Lawrenceville, N.J.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter