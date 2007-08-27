Companies Expand Pyridine Capacity

Companies in the U.S. and India have expanded pyridine production capacity. Vertellus Specialties has boosted capacity for pyridine and picolines at its Indianapolis plant by roughly 35%. The firm, which calls itself the global leader in pyridine chemistry, says the project will support growth of derivatives such as vitamin B-3. Jubilant Organosys, meanwhile, has expanded its pyridine/picoline plant in Gajraula, India, by about 25%, to 42,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter