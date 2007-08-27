Dioxin survey on Meat and poultry

The Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) of USDA will begin a survey next month to determine the levels of dioxins and dioxinlike compounds in U.S. meat and poultry products. According to the FSIS announcement, more than 500 fat samples from steers and heifers, hogs, young chickens, and young turkeys will be collected at meat-processing establishments. The samples will be shipped to the Agricultural Research Service lab in Fargo, N.D., for analysis. The survey results will be presented in a final report available to the public that will include summarized results on the general levels of dioxins found. The survey will be the third dioxin analysis of meat products by FSIS. The most recent survey, in 2003, reported that levels of dioxins and dioxinlike compounds in meat had fallen significantly since the first survey in 1996. More information can be found at www.fsis.usda.gov/Fact_Sheets/Dioxin_Resources/index.asp.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter