Dow Corning Goes Solar in Germany

Dow Corning has installed more than 1,000 m2 of solar panels on the roofs and facades of office and production buildings at its Wiesbaden, Germany, plant. The panels, which will provide enough electricity for 35 households, were supplied by solar module maker Photowatt International. They contain silicon from Dow Corning's Hemlock Semiconductor affiliate, which is engaged in a $1 billion polycrystalline silicon expansion.
