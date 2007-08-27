DuPont Licenses Dental Technology

DuPont will provide Tokyo-based GC Corp., a global manufacturer of dental materials and equipment, with next-generation dental monomer technology that reduces shrinkage of dental appliances. DuPont says the technology offers the ability to optimize dental composites for enhanced properties, including higher flex strength and fracture toughness, along with better handling while enabling reduced shrinkage.
