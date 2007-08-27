EPA reports on tetrahydrofuran

Toxicology data show "suggestive evidence of carcinogenic potential" from exposure to the widely used solvent tetrahydrofuran, according to a draft assessment released by EPA last week. The chemical, also known as 1,4-epoxybutane, is used as a solvent for polyvinyl chlorides, vinylidene chloride polymers, and resins, as well in some coatings, cellophane, adhesives, magnetic strips, and printing inks. It is also used for Grignard and metal hydride reactions and as an intermediate in chemical synthesis. According to the draft assessment, most human exposure to tetrahydrofuran takes place on the job. A panel of experts and an external peer review workshop will review the draft, which includes information EPA plans to place in its Integrated Risk Information System, an online database providing the agency's expert judgments on how much exposure to a particular chemical is safe. The draft is available online at cfpub.epa.gov/ncea/cfm/recordisplay.cfm?deid=181714.
