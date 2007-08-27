Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Earliest Diamonds Stir Up Debate

Gems in zircon grains may revise notions of early Earth events

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 27, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Martina Menneken
Tiny needlelike diamond embedded in zircon is billions of years old.
Credit: Martina Menneken
Tiny needlelike diamond embedded in zircon is billions of years old.

A DISCOVERY of tiny diamonds embedded in the most ancient known minerals adds a new twist to the ongoing debate over at what point, billions of years ago, the molten, nascent Earth began to cool and crust over.

Relic grains of hardy zircon previously found in the Jack Hills of Western Australia are believed to be up to 4.4 billion years old—hardly younger than the 4.5 billion-year-old Earth itself. Their various well-studied properties are taken as evidence that a crust of cooler rock was forming and plate tectonics were at work earlier than thought in previous decades.

The latest discovery—diamonds within zircon grains up to 4.25 billion years old—could either give weight to, or detract from, the cool-old-Earth theory. The diamonds were discovered by Thorsten Geisler, researcher at the Institute of Mineralogy at Westfälische Wilhelms Universität, Münster, Germany; graduate student Martina Menneken; and colleagues in Australia. The researchers report their findings in Nature (2007, 448, 917).

Raman spectroscopy indicates that the diamonds' characteristics are similar to those of diamonds formed under ultra-high pressures, Geisler tells C&EN.

That complicates things. As Ian S. Williams, an earth sciences researcher at Australian National University, in Canberra, points out in a commentary accompanying the report, that finding would seem to indicate that the diamonds weren't produced in relatively low-temperature molten rock.

Perhaps, a high-pressure event produced the diamonds, which were then recycled into younger material. Or perhaps the diamonds were created during the convection processes of Earth's early mantle.

"Like the authors, I'm not sure what to make of it," notes Harry Green, geology and geophysics professor at the University of California, Riverside. Whatever the mechanism, "the data appear to be solid," he says.

Geisler's group has plans for further study, including analyses of the isotopic composition of the diamonds' carbon.

"Any information about the very early Earth is fantastic," Martin Van Kranendonk at Geological Survey of Western Australia says in a statement. "It's like a Christmas present for geoscientists."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Earth’s largest iron ore deposit may have formed later than thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find evidence of extremely heavy elements in ancient stars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geologists reveal trends in mineral diversity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE