FutureCarbon Uses Bayer Nanotubes

Bayer MaterialScience will supply its Baytubes multiwalled carbon nanotubes to FutureCarbon of Bayreuth, Germany, for making aqueous nanodispersions. FutureCarbon sells the nanodispersions and other carbon nanomaterial concentrates for applications in battery technology, catalysis, and fuel cells. Bayer now produces 30 metric tons per year of its Baytubes in a pilot plant and is increasing capacity to 60 metric tons. Bayer plans to build a 3,000-metric-ton plant in anticipation of market demand, which it estimates will reach several thousand tons.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter