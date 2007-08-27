New Player Enters Chlor-Alkali Field

Midwest Chlor-Alkali, a newly formed affiliate of the Indianapolis-based chemical distributor Harris & Ford, will build a plant at Cargill's corn-milling facility in Eddyville, Iowa, to make sodium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, and bleach. The facility will cost $68 million and is expected to start production in 2009. Cargill will provide wastewater treatment and water to the new plant and use some of its output in the corn-milling process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter