Royal Society of Chemistry Honors Innovators

THE ROYAL SOCIETY of Chemistry's Industry & Technology Forum presented several innovation awards in April.
Ian Shott, chairman and chief executive officer of Excelsyn Group and CEO of Ian Shott Associates, was named 2006 Chemistry World Entrepreneur of the Year. The award recognizes an individual who has established or contributed to the growth of a chemical science spin-off.
Chris McGuigan, chief scientific officer of Cardiff ProTides, was honored in the Entrepreneur of the Year category for his work in the preclinical and clinical development of a new family of antiviral agents.
Oxford-based Prosonix won the Teamwork in Innovation Award for work with the University of Bath on developing a technology for the manufacture of microcrystalline and nanocrystalline pharmaceutical ingredients and drug formulation.
Patrick Mulqueen of Syngenta won the Creativity in Industry Award for his innovative work and technical contribution to the agrochemical field in the area of formulation science.
